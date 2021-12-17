Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,374 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.7% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 109.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 43.6% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,150,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 16.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 11.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 172,660 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,349,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $143.34 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $43,882,676.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,855,124 shares of company stock worth $818,160,388 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

