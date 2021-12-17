Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 87,792 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

NYSE WMT opened at $143.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.35. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $397.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $129,754,391.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,855,124 shares of company stock worth $818,160,388. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

