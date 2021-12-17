Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,898 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 38.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 511.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,400 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Walmart by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $736,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Walmart by 2,476.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,160 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $143.34 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,855,124 shares of company stock valued at $818,160,388 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

