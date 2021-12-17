Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.93. 229,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,503,277. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.75. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

