$2.20 EPS Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14. Big Lots reported earnings of $2.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $5.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Big Lots from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Big Lots by 2,042.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIG stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,334. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.21. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $40.63 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.48%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

