Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $182,535,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,120,000 after buying an additional 248,542 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $109,228,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,895,000 after buying an additional 228,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.1% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 768,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,503,000 after buying an additional 191,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $4.37 on Friday, reaching $482.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,088. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $477.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.97. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.23 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.15.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $1,685,185 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

