Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $9.50 Million Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,964,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,931,000 after purchasing an additional 129,810 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,946,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000.

NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.91. 29,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,458. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.55. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

