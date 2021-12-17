Financial Life Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Life Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.8% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,942,000 after purchasing an additional 97,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,475,000 after purchasing an additional 129,655 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,593,000 after purchasing an additional 108,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201,748 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.33. 88,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,193. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.52. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.21 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

