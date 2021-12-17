Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 150 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 1,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in KLA by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 1,916.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.90.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,660 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $392.01. 9,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,643. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $252.02 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $385.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.78.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

