PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $77,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after acquiring an additional 359,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PayPal by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after acquiring an additional 560,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 620,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after buying an additional 366,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL stock traded down $5.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.66. The company had a trading volume of 149,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,352,091. The company has a market cap of $215.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Erste Group lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.18.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

