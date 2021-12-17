Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.15.
A number of analysts have issued reports on SRGA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Surgalign by 244.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 84,814 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Surgalign during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Surgalign during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Surgalign during the third quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Surgalign during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.
Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 146.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Surgalign will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Surgalign Company Profile
Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.
