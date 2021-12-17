Brokerages Set Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Target Price at GBX 576.88

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 602.14 ($7.96).

SYNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.91) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.27) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Synthomer alerts:

SYNT traded down GBX 11.80 ($0.16) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 388.80 ($5.14). The stock had a trading volume of 3,014,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 473.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 506.35. Synthomer has a twelve month low of GBX 384 ($5.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 570.50 ($7.54).

In other news, insider Roberto Gualdoni purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.35) per share, for a total transaction of £81,000 ($107,043.74).

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.