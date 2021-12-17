Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

SHLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHLX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.96. 28,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,510. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.72. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.82 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 106.61% and a return on equity of 97.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 91.60%.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

