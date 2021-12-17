Fundamenta Trading Down 3.7% This Week (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000592 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Fundamenta has a market cap of $289,232.21 and $1,751.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00052887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,838.32 or 0.08218563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00076813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,684.87 or 0.99961107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00050928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,318,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,045,738 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

