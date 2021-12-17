Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.73 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.3% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,615,814,000 after acquiring an additional 95,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,426,000 after acquiring an additional 175,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,671,000 after acquiring an additional 555,431 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,002,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,262,000 after acquiring an additional 236,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.39. 10,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,961. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $241.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $97.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,767 shares of company stock valued at $27,983,809. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

