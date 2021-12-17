CCLA Investment Management Ltd Acquires 611 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,766 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $34,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.70.

Shares of ILMN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $378.78. 4,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,734. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.27. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.03 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total value of $118,648.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,899,690 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

