Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,697,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,391,000 after buying an additional 75,989 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,879,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,888,000 after buying an additional 155,172 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth $175,245,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,295,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,952,000 after buying an additional 208,045 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,873. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.88.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

