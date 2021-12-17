Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.34. The company had a trading volume of 81,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,232,624. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day moving average is $69.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

