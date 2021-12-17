Carderock Capital Management Inc. Purchases 886 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 2.4% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in NIKE by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,819 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.81. The stock had a trading volume of 65,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379,776. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.21.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

