Brio Consultants LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,513 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,245,198,000 after acquiring an additional 305,595 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after purchasing an additional 436,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $965,088,000 after buying an additional 205,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $856,570,000 after buying an additional 118,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded down $5.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.57. 267,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,386,701. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.95 and a 200-day moving average of $89.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

