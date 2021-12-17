General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Decreased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,068 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $68.79. The company had a trading volume of 64,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,635. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average is $60.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $68.88.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.