Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 7,818 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STIP. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.09. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.16 and a 12-month high of $107.15.

