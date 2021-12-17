Hudson Value Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at $806,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 10.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $200.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.17. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 194.06%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

