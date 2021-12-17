Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Philip Morris International by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.34 and a 1-year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

