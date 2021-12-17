Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $33.42

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.42 and traded as low as $30.14. Naspers shares last traded at $30.91, with a volume of 113,762 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Naspers in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Naspers alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.