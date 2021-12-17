Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.01

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.01 and traded as low as C$9.08. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$10.07, with a volume of 967,895 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 29.41 and a current ratio of 38.15. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.77.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin Eshleman sold 2,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.06, for a total transaction of C$28,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,366,774.99.

About Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

