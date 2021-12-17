Short Interest in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) Decreases By 60.0%

Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ JYAC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,230. Jiya Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JYAC. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 67,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,243,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 792,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

