Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Down 60.4% in November

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 572,900 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the November 15th total of 1,445,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 818.4 days.

OTCMKTS MTLHF remained flat at $$7.33 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61. Mitsubishi Chemical has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $9.35.

About Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

