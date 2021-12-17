Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Down 60.4% in November

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 572,900 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the November 15th total of 1,445,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 818.4 days.
OTCMKTS MTLHF remained flat at $$7.33 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61. Mitsubishi Chemical has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $9.35.
About Mitsubishi Chemical
