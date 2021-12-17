Brokerages Anticipate Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will post sales of $3.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.70 billion and the lowest is $2.94 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $3.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year sales of $14.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $15.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $15.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BERY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,007,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 182.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BERY traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $72.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.66.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

