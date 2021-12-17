Short Interest in Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Drops By 60.7%

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSNY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. 6,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,825. Destiny Media Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $13.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter.

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

