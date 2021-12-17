Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,532 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $86.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

