Carderock Capital Management Inc. Buys 261 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 650.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 36.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,501,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,935,000 after purchasing an additional 111,681 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,280,000 after purchasing an additional 140,319 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $392.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,209. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $386.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.10. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $261.38 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $715,888. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCO. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

