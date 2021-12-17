Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Trading 6.8% Higher

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.47 and last traded at $37.47. 3,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 198,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $672.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti acquired 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rohan Seth acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cutera by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cutera by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cutera by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cutera by 629.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cutera by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

About Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

