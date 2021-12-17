Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Trading 6.8% Higher

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.47 and last traded at $37.47. 3,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 198,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $672.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72.
In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti acquired 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rohan Seth acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cutera by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cutera by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cutera by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cutera by 629.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cutera by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.
About Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)
Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.
Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.