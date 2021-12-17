Zacks: Brokerages Expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to announce $29.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.50 million. FS Bancorp posted sales of $34.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year sales of $123.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.10 million to $124.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $119.95 million, with estimates ranging from $118.20 million to $121.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FS Bancorp.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of FSBW traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.71. 757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,900. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $275.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $30.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.07%.

In related news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $176,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $185,205.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,320 shares of company stock worth $543,071. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,205,000 after buying an additional 217,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,809,000 after buying an additional 159,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 208,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 104,022 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 201,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 101,878 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 90,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS Bancorp (FSBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.