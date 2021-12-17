PAX Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,030 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.3% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

LEN stock opened at $107.81 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

