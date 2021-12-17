Sigma Planning Corp Has $12.72 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,962 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.06% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $12,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,415,000 after buying an additional 164,351 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,754,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,990,000 after buying an additional 61,993 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,432,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,386,000 after buying an additional 89,885 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,408,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,197,000 after buying an additional 137,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after buying an additional 65,683 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $91.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.59 and a 200-day moving average of $116.67. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.