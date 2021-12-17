Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,882 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

USMV opened at $79.48 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.97.

