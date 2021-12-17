Spreng Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,649,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,888.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,891.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,731.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

