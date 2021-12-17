$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.79. Equity Residential posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.84.

EQR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.58. 7,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.12. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $56.08 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.46%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $15,281,803. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,122,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,639,000 after acquiring an additional 28,440 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at $11,277,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Equity Residential by 16.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 563,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,615,000 after purchasing an additional 80,684 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 19,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

