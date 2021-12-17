Opus Capital Group LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.11. 18,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,456. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.13. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.