Opus Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Garrison Point Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $73.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,498,292 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average is $75.86. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

