Opus Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Opus Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.14.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Marc D. Oken purchased 5,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,954. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.27 and a 200 day moving average of $154.53. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $174.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

