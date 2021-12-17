Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 53.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD opened at $163.66 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.50 and a 12 month high of $167.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

