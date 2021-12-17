$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.30. Chemung Financial posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.44 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ CHMG traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,982. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average of $45.41. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 1,313.9% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 320,600 shares in the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

