OKB (OKB) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.90 Billion

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. OKB has a market cap of $1.90 billion and $977.87 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OKB has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $31.68 or 0.00067840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00038955 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.24 or 0.00201788 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB (OKB) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

