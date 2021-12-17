Truvestments Capital LLC Has $566,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,799,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,398,000 after purchasing an additional 139,084 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 623,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 323,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 40,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $57.03. 5,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average of $57.40.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

