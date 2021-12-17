Short Interest in Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Expands By 98.7%

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,200 shares, an increase of 98.7% from the November 15th total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS ATDRY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.40. 238,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,991. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATDRY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Auto Trader Group from 630.00 to 598.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.13.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

