Short Interest in BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Declines By 47.4%

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHKLY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.01. 3,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,341. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.36. BOC Hong Kong has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $76.42.

Get BOC Hong Kong alerts:

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.