Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOZOY remained flat at $$5.63 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269. Aozora Bank has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82.

About Aozora Bank

Aozora Bank, Ltd. engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Individual Sales Group, Corporate Sales Group, Financial and Regional Corporation Sales Group, Special Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group. The Individual Sales Group handles deposits for individual customers, sales of investment trusts and insurance, and other financial services.

