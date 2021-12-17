Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $830,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sysco by 10,108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,460 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,861 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Sysco by 354.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,983 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,848,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Sysco by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,968,000 after acquiring an additional 837,553 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.29.

Sysco stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.97. 34,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,452. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.70 and a 200 day moving average of $76.95. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

